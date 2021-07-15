Nasarawa Gov Unveils Regulations for Conduct of October 6 LG Polls

Igbawase Ukumba

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr. Abdullahi Sule, yesterday unveiled the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) regulations preparatory to the conduct of the forth coming local government elections.

The NASIEC has scheduled October 6, 2021, for the conduct of local council elections following expiration of tenure of the 2018 elected officials on May 28, 2021.

Sule believed that the NASIEC 2021 Regulations would further the commission’s determination to ensure the conduct of a credible election in line with the global best practice.

He said: “This ground norm document will regulate the conduct of election, operations and other internal mechanism necessary for the enhancement of the independence of the NASIEC.

“I must commend the commission for being one of the few states in Nigeria to come up with this internal regulatory mechanism that will ensure the smooth functioning of the electoral umpire in the state.”

He, therefore, charged the NASIEC to live above board by abiding strictly to its regulation in order to exercise its independence and earn the confidence of all and sundry.

“As an electoral body, the commission must exercise neutrality and objectivity in the conduct of its statutory mandate. The commission must not align itself with any political party, candidate or interest no matter the odds in the forthcoming and subsequent elections.

“In the same vein, let me specially call on the electorates to ensure that only credible, competent, tested, transparent and accountable people are elected into the offices of the chairman and councilors of local government councils. This is the only way we can achieve our collective desire.”

