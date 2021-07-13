2023: PDP Stakeholders Shop for ex-Speaker, Dogara’s Replacement

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Ahead of 2023 general election, some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Dass, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa federal constituency have endorsed Adamu Sulaiman Usman, a university lecturer to replace the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara.

The former Speaker, who is currently representing the three local government areas in the House, was first elected in 2007 and has been occupying the seat till date.

The Secretary of Dass Unity Support Forum for Kaura 2023, Abdulmummini Haruna Bazali, made this known in an interview with journalist yesterday during a stakeholders’ meeting in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

He said the young lecturer of the University of Bingham, Abuja, possesses all the qualities needed to replace the former House Speaker, adding that he has done exceptionally well in all his endeavoUrs.

Bazali said Usman was chosen based on his track record and his family background, pointing out that he has excellent moral training, and respects everyone irrespective of their financial or social status.

“We consider that it is high time we in Dass LGA produced the House of Representatives member because since the return of democracy, we have produced only one representative in 1999, and he only spent one term

“Our candidate was identified by Mr Gideon Bawa, a political icon in Dass LGA, so the Dass Unity Support Forum for Kaura 2023 has no other option than to support Adamu Usman to succeed the former Speaker as a way of injecting new blood into the system,” he said.

Bazali said it is not politically healthy for old politicians to be recycling themselves in the corridors of powers while the youths only stand aloof and watch without being mentored.

While responding, the university Don, Usman, thanked the stakeholders for reposing confidence in him, appealing to them to give him more time to make consultations and seek advice from other people of the three local government areas in the federal constituency.

While commending the former Speaker, Dogara, the lecturer said without mentoring young politicians, the future of the country will remain bleak.

