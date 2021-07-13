2023: Bauchi Gov Gets PDP’s Approval to Run for President

Segun Awofadeji

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, yesterday declared that he had got the go ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to run for president in the 2023 elections.

The governor made the declaration when coalition of groups, including the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Union of Bauchi State Students (NUBASS), Bauchi State traders and artisans associations, as well as association of Achaba and Keke, visited him at the Government House to present a letter of endorsement to him as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

According to him, since his first endorsement few weeks ago by the northern youth leaders’ forum, he had commenced consultation, adding that the state working committee of the party had given him ‘a nod of approval’.

He said he was contented with his present position as a governor, adding however that he was ready to serve the country in any capacity.

The governor also said after consulting the party, he would consult traditional rulers and clerics before making pronouncement on his aspiration.

According to Mohammed, “Some of you have seen me last week going round to meet former ministers, senators and other leaders to discuss it. But I have to consult traditional rulers and Ulamas too because I need their support.”

Earlier, the leader of the coalition and state Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Adamu Dimis, told the governor that their endorsement was in consideration of the numerous projects he has executed in the state within few years.

He said Nigeria needs the likes of Mohammed to record the desired developments.

