Zamfara APC Caretaker Committee Chair Promises to be Fair to All

By Adedayo Akinwale

Zamfara State Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Hassan Gusau, has assured that his committee would ensure inclusiveness, fairness and decorum to forestall misunderstanding and rancour among interest groups in the state.

Gusau gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja during the inauguration of the three-member Committee constituted by the National Caretaker/Extraordinary and Convention Planning Committee of the party.

The Secretary of the Caretaker committee, Sen. John Akpanudoedehe inaugurated the Zamfara committee on behalf of the chairman.

The Caretaker committee led by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, had recently approved the dissolution of the leadership structure of all the party organs in the State – Ward, Local Government and State Caretaker Committees, following the Defection of the state governor, Bello Matawalle.

Other members are Mr. Muntari Anka who will serve as the deputy chairman while Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi would serve as Secretary.

Since the recent Defection of Matawalle, former Governor of the State, Abdulaziz Yari and Senator Kabiru Marafa have kicked against the declaration of the governor as the leader of the party in the state.

Gusau, however sought the extension of nembership registration exercise in Zamfara in order for the party members to be fully captured.

He stated: “In view of the current political antecedents in the state and the need to among other things conduct credible congress for the party, we shall work towards the unity of our members at all levels.

” In all matters and activities we shall ensure inclusiveness, fairness and decorum to forestall misunderstanding and rancour among interest groups. We shall work towards cooperation in the spirit of partnership for the victory of the party and the progress of our state.

“I would therefore like to appeal for the continued support and cooperation of the party leadership and all other stakeholders for the realisation of these ideas, and seek sufficient time to register millions of our members who have joined the party and are eligible to carry cards.”

