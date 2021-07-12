UNILAG Honours Oriental Energy Chairman

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree on the Founder and Executive Chairman of Oriental Energy Resources Limited, Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, for his contribution to society and national development.

The Doctor of Science, Honoris Causa, was presented by the Chancellor of the University, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Garbai El-Kanemi, during the institution’s 51st convocation ceremony held recently.

According to a statement, the conferment was in recognition of Indimi’s commitment to the development of education, advancement of knowledge and humanity in Nigeria.

It added that the institution was aware of the many lives he has impacted positively through philanthropic gestures and various interventions to support education in Nigeria.

In his acceptance, Indimi expressed his gratitude for the award, saying, “I am truly honored and humbled by this award and recognition for my modest contribution to the development of education, society and our nation.

“It is indeed a pleasure to receive this Honorary Doctorate degree from such a great institution.’’

An astute businessman and great philanthropist, Indimi’s humanitarian gestures cut across education, health, housing and social welfare. Over 1,000 students in universities across Nigeria have benefitted from his scholarship scheme.

Last year, Oriental Energy Resources Limited built a multi-million Naira Empowerment Centre in Mbo Local Government in Akwa Ibom State as a sustainable enterprise and viable income generator for the youths. Recently, the company also donated a state-of-the-art Science Laboratory Complex to Community Grammar School, Ebughu in Mbo Local Government Area.

Through the Muhammadu Indimi Foundation, 100 houses were built to accommodate 600 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Bama, Borno state.

