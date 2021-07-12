Ekiti Dredges Blocked Waterways, Builds Bridges to Check Flooding

Plants 250,000 trees to curb desertification

By Victor Ogunje

In preparedness to surmount the challenges of flooding, which have caused the destruction of lives and property, the Ekiti State Government has embarked on the construction of bridges and dredging of waterways to avert such occurrences.

The state government has also taken actions to rejuvenate the depleted nine forest reserves in the state and also acquired new lands for the plantation of indigenous trees to check desert encroachment in the state.

The state Project Coordinator of a World Bank initiative, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), Dr. AKinyemi Akinyugha, stated these in Ado Ekiti yesterday during a chat with journalists.

Akunyugha, who is also the Senior Special Assistant on Environment to the state Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said the government, through NEWMAP, would soon complete the construction of Arinkin and Ajolagun bridges in Ikere and Oke Ako Ekiti respectively.

The NEWMAP coordinator described the two sites as heavily prone to flooding that has caused threats to lives and property.

He said: “The government of Governor Fayemi is using the NEWMAP to change the landscape of the state. We are embarking on construction of drainages and culverts at Arinkin in Oke Ako and Ajolagun in Ikere Ekiti in the first phase of the project after which we will proceed to Ogbomu bridge located between Irele and Ponyan in Kogi State. Ajolagun bridge is to be delivered by August, 2021.

“We are also going to undertake erosion works at Bisi Aloba avenue, and Temidire Road in Ikere Ekiti. In Ado Ekiti, we are focusing attention on Tinuola, Eminrin, Afao Road, Ajilosun, and Odo Ado, while attention will also be at Owode and Otete in Efon Alaaye, all these are subject to World Bank approval.”

Akinyugha said the state government has procured two 30-ton excavators to channelise areas designated as flood flashpoints across the state.

On the fear that desertification was fast encroaching into the northern part of the state, Akinyugha said a total of 250 hectares of lands have been acquired to plant 250,000 indigenous trees to drive afforestation policy of the government.

