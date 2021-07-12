APC Urges Members to Participate in INEC Continuous Voter Registration

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on its supporters and members at home and in the Diaspora to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) online Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise to register and complete the process at designated centres from where they can obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

The National Secretary of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued yesterday said APC members across the country should equip themselves with the voters’ cards to enable them vote in the several forthcoming by-elections and other staggered elections culminating in the 2023 general election.

According to him, “We want to remind our members that the PVC is the only legal instrument voters need to elect leaders who can sustain the national ongoing efforts of the APC governments at the federal, state and local government areas to sustain its successes in renewing national infrastructure, transforming agriculture and diversifying the economy.

“New voters can pre-register on the INEC portal, while those who have registered in the past can access the platform to review their voter registration status.”

Akpanudoedehe said some of the features on the portal allow registered voters to update their personal information or transfer their voter registration to another polling unit.

The secretary stressed that new voters are only required to fill and upload their forms on the portal after entering their biodata and required documents, after which they are expected to visit an INEC state or local government office to provide their fingerprints before July 19 to complete the registration and obtain their voter’s cards.

“We call on the over 40 million registered members of the APC to register and voters en masse to ensure that the party continues to be the leading and winning party which has superior policies and orientation to implement projects and programmes aimed at improving the wellbeing of all Nigerians,” he noted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

