Ex-First Bank MD Bisi Onasanya Making Waves with Address Homes

It was Countee Cullen that wrote these revolutionary words: “Some are teethed on a silver spoon with the stars hung up for a rattle. I cut my teeth like a black raccoon for implements of battle.” This is Cullen describing how former First Bank MD Bisi Onasanya ended up on the path of good money, breaking the law of entropy by raising his wealth a few metres after six years away from the First Bank apex position.

Where do MDs go when they retire? Bisi Onasanya was one of those that necessitated this question when he retired from the position of Group MD and CEO of First Bank in 2015. Onasanya had been a regular at the bank for more than two decades and spent the last six years as the number one man. And so he left and news bearers reported that he had decided to settle on the docks of Real Estate.

From the latest reports coming in, Bisi Onasanya has begun to let a bit of his deep pocketedness leak out. Folks have reported seeing some of the finest, most expensive, and jaw-wrenching vehicles in the garage of his Banana Island mansion. By all accounts, Onasanya’s venture in real estate is yielding sumptuous fruits.

Onasanya’s company, Address Homes Limited, has been hailed as one of the more successful property development outfits in recent times. What is incredible about the company is not that it can manage some of the best locations and properties on Banana Island in Ikoyi, Lagos, but also that it is Bisi Onasanya, a retired banker, that is the brains behind it. Doesn’t this suggest that Onasanya is as much a super realtor as he was a super banker?

Regardless, Onasanya’s wealth is gradually approaching the calibre of conglomerate CEOs in Nigeria. Before anyone knows it, this man with an Ijebu pedigree might just overtake some of the big names on the Nigerian (and even African) lists of funds and fortune.

Then again, who doesn’t know that Bisi Onasanya is a meticulous planner? If his meritorious stay in First Bank is not enough indication, surely his Address Homes Limited is enough proof.

