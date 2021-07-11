Ehimuan Kicks off ‘30 Day Excellence Series’ with Nigerian Ambassador to Greece, Industry Leaders, Others

The Founder of Beyond Limits Africa Initiative, an Author and Director at Google West Africa, Mrs. Juliet Ehimuan, is the host of the 2021 Beyond Limit Excellence Series for July to empower professionals, entrepreneurs, and growth enthusiasts to achieve personal growth and business success.

The series, anchored on her new book titled: ‘30 Days of excellence’, kicked off on July 1, 2021, is geared to set a tone for a memorable month for the attendees.

According to her, the 30-day series is designed to help attendees strategise for personal growth, development and career progression after a disruptive 2020.

The event is featuring Ehimuan alongside other inspiring guest speakers from different industries to share real-life stories that will inspire and equip participants with practical tools to take their lives and careers to the next level.

The first week kicked off with an Instagram live chat with Tania Tome, renowned Mozambican motivational speaker and CEO of Ecokaya, with a chat on self-leadership and ‘succenergy’, a word coined by Tome to describe the energy needed for success.

The hour-long conversation was packed full of practical advice for excelling in today’s world, resonating with the hundreds of listeners online.

Week two was nothing short of inspiring with practical learnings in a webinar with the theme: ‘Tools for Personal Growth and Success’ featuring the CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, on July 8.

During his session, Agboola shared his personal experiences and offered practical tools for success that left participants wanting for more.

One of the key takeaways from Agboola was that “to make an impact in a particular sector, one has to identify the core pillars of that sector and how to play a role that can create value.”

He revealed that in the coming years, Flutterwave would play a major role in people’s lives as regards all kinds of payments, focusing on the three pillars of Fintech-payment, commerce and logistics.

Flutterwave boss is a renowned tech expert, who has contributed to the development of Fintech solutions at several tech companies and financial institutions such as Paypal, Standard Bank among others, and he leads one of Africa’s 4 unicorn organisations, Flutterwave.

The following weeks beginning from this one will see equally engaging discussions with Omilola Oshikoya on ‘Wealth Management Expert and Author’ (July 15); Nimi Akinkugbe, Nigerian ambassador to Greece, (July 29), as well as a deep-dive coaching session on strategies for excellence by Juliet Ehimuan on July 22.

Apart from the opportunity to network with career executives and business leaders from across the world, participants who register and attend the series will also have the chance to apply for the Beyond Limits Think-tank mentorship programme.

According to the organiser, “Selected Think-tank finalists will be able to connect with a group of experienced and highly accomplished CEOs and leaders in intimate virtual sessions where they will gain practical insights and get coached on how to navigate the career and business landscape in today’s fast-changing world.

“The Think-tank mentors who will provide sound career and business advice to selected participants, include CEO, ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile; Partner and Chief Economist, PwC, Andrew Nevin; Filmmaker and Founding Partner, Biola Alabi Media, Bunmi Akinyemiju; Managing General Partner, EchoVC Partners, Eghosa Omogui; Founder and CEO, BellaNaija, Uche Pedro, and West Africa Representative, Sigma Bank, Adeola Azeez.”

According to Ehimuan, “July is a month that holds high challenges, and equally high rewards if we’re willing to rise to the challenge.”

She also disclosed that registration is still open, though with limited availability, entrepreneurs, leaders, professionals and growth enthusiasts can register for free at bit.ly/excellence30.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

