Suspected Assassins Miss Target, Kill Police Escort, Driver in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Suspected assassins yesterday shot dead a mobile police escort and a driver in Warri, Delta State, after allegedly missing their target.

THISDAY learnt that the hoodlums were suspected to be going after the wife of a prominent All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Ijaw leader, Chief Michael Johnny, but narrowly missed their target, and vented their anger on the hapless police escort and the driver.

Johnny also confirmed to THISDAY that his wife was the target of the suspected assassins, saying the attacked vehicle belongs to his wife.

It was gathered that the duo were shot dead at about 11.05 a.m. on Airport Road close to Airport Junction while running an errand for their boss.

The victims were in a red Toyota Venza car with registration number: Abuja BWR 170 AX, when the suspected killers blocked them with their yellow Lexus SUV and shot them at close range.

THISDAY, who was at the scene of the incident shortly after the attack, observed that the police escort, whose identity was yet to be ascertained, was shot in the head and twice on his right hand while the driver was shot in the abdomen.

Policemen from Enerhen Division led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), DSP Muktari Bello, later arrived at the scene and took away the bodies of the victims to the Warri mortuary.

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident, but said he was yet to get details of the attack.

He disclosed that no one was kidnapped, adding that the target of the gunmen was a lady that was seen in a church.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

