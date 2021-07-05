Southern Govs Meet Today in Lagos

Segun James

The 17 governors of the Southern states will today meet in Lagos to continue their search for the solution to the problems confronting the country.

The first meeting of the forum held on May 11, was hosted by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State with 15 of the 17 governors in attendance.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu.

The governors had at the end of the meeting, issued a 12-point resolution, which included the ban on open grazing in all the states and the call for restructuring, among others.

THISDAY gathered that today’s meeting in Lagos will examine the progress made regarding the Asaba Declaration, examine opposition to some of the demands and come up with a better strategy for actualising the demands.

“The governors are working towards a better Southern Nigeria within the Nigerian nation. This meeting is in continuation of that agenda. It is a continuation of the meeting held in Asaba. You know the Southern governors agreed that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken towards the restructuring of the Nigerian federation leading to the devolution of power,” a source said.

The governors were demanding inclusive government at the federal level, state police, and a review of the revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments.

They also wanted the creation of some other institutions, which will legitimately advance commitment to the practice of federalism.

The source said the aim of today’s meeting is to map out strategies to actualise their demands.

