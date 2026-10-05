NYSC to Kickstart 2026 Batch “C” Stream ll Orientation November 4

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has announced that the Batch “C” stream ll orientation for youth corps members will commence on November 4, 2026.



The NYSC made this known in a press statement signed by its Director, Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Carolina Embu.



“The Management of National Youth Service Corps has approved Wednesday, 4th November, 2026 as the commencement date for the 2026 Batch ‘C’ Stream II Orientation Course.



“The exercise will be conducted in all the 36 States and the FCT, Abuja,” she stated

Giving full details of the exercise, Embu said, “Registration of corps members will hold between Wednesday 4th and midnight of Friday 6th November, while the swearing-in ceremony will take place on Friday 6th November, 2026.



“Consequently, the closing ceremony is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 24th November, 2026,” she added.