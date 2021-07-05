Smart Honoured with Integrity Merit Award

The editorial and advisory board/award organizing committee of African integrity magazine has conferred sales expert, Emmanuel Smart with the prestigious African leader of integrity merit award for excellence in business management and development.

According to the President of African integrity magazine, Ambassador Onwordi Onichabor, the international recognition of integrity is bestowed on citizens of all nations who have proven themselves as an embodiment of integrity, honesty, transparency and accountability. He also noted that Emmanuel smart’s selection is coming at a time when many have lost their dignity and integrity.

The award was presented to Emmanuel Smart, Chief Executive of the stralution company limited at his office in Lekki, Lagos on Friday June 25, 2021. past awardees include nelson Mandela, Bishop Desmond tutu, pastor E.A Adeboye, Pat Utomi and many other respected Africans.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

