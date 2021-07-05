NNS BEECROFT Hands over Three Suspected Stowaways to NIS

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has handed over three suspected stowaways to the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS).

The arrest of the three suspects increased the total number of stowaways arrested in the past 12 months to 97.

Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Bashir Mohammed, who made disclosure, said the arrests were part of efforts by the Nigerian Navy to rid the nation’s maritime space of all illegalities including human trafficking.

He added that the arrest was recorded through robust patrols in the Lagos waters, all of which have been handed over to the NIS.

On the recent arrest, he said the Base Patrol team arrested the three suspects onboard MT SCF ALPHINE around the Lagos anchorage.

Mohammed, who was represented by the Base Operations Officer, Commander Andrew Zidon, said preliminary investigations by the base revealed that all the stowaways accessed the vessel with the intention of illegally migrating to Europe.

In line with the Standard Operating Procedure, he said the suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Services, which was witnessed by the Nigerian Ports Authority Security Team represented by Mr. Bukar Kaumi.

The commander further reiterated the commitment of the base to secure Nigeria’s territorial waters in line with the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo’s Strategic Directive of 2021-5.

“As partners for a safe maritime environment, member of the public especially our host communities are enjoined to kindly furnish the base with credible information to assist in curbing the activities of criminal elements and economic saboteurs,” he added.

