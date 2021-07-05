Aviation Academy Gives Scholarship Award

Chinedu Eze

Lagos Aviation Academy has awarded scholarship to one of the participants at the recently held Youth Tourism and Hospitality Leaders Forum (YTHLF).

According to a statement issued by the Academy’s Public Relations Officer, Olamide Oni, the beneficiary of the scholarship who was announced after a raffle draw, Jonathan Peter, a student of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH) while expressing his gratitude to Lagos Aviation Academy said: “I would like to appreciate Lagos Aviation Academy for this beautiful opportunity. When I heard my name, I was so happy. I have always been interested in tourism and this is a big push for me.”

On his part, the General Manager of the College, Chinasa Mbene said, “We are pleased to be a part of what the organisers of the Youth Tourism and Hospitality Leaders Forum are doing.

“Lagos Aviation Academy remains passionate about promoting professionalism in the travel and tourism industry, as well as youth involvement in the sector. “We are delighted to present the award of the Basic Ticketing and Reservation Course and we assure the winner and other prospective students of a great time, training and learning from our seasoned instructors.”

The YTHLF is an annual event organised by Travelscope Magazine with the purpose of sensitizing and educating students, young tourism professionals and stakeholders on the economic values of the tourism and hospitality sector. This year’s edition of the event was focused on ‘Strategies for Transforming Tourism Challenges to Economic Goldmine in Nigeria’.

The convener of the event, Olumuyiwa Omololu said: “The primary objective of the annual event is to sensitise and promote social, cultural and economic values of the tourism and hospitality sector among the students, young tourism promoters and stakeholders.”

