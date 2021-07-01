Nile University Qualifies for Total-NBBF Division One Finals

Nile University came out smoking on Match- day 5 as they continued their impressive display in the 2021 Total National Division One Basketball league.

Still unbeaten in the Savannah Conference, the only university in the league defeated Safety Knights of Abuja by 74-57 points in the local derby.

Discovery again lost their game against OS Lions in the Atlantic Conference of the Total National Division league.

ABU lost to Yobe Warriors in a game that came down to the wires. It was the Warriors who held their ground to win 68-66pts.

Today, Ebun Comets will hope to maintain their unbeaten run when they face Coal City Kings in the first game of the day.

Lagos Legends will be looking for another win against Edo Beads who have won three games out of four.

Discovery will take on Police Bombers while Chuba Ikpeazu battles OS Lions of Osun.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

