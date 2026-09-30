Elephant Ladies Win Opening Game of Zenith Bank League Final 8 Showdown





Record winners, First Bank Women Basketball Club (Elephant Ladies) recorded a winning start to the Final 8 of the 2026 NBBF/Zenith Bank Women’s Basketball League, defeating newcomers Victoria Queens 68-57 on Tuesday at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The two sides, who both competed in the Atlantic Conference, had won one game apiece during the first and second phases of the league, making the encounter one of the most anticipated opening fixtures.

First Bank dominated the early exchanges, winning the first three quarters 19-14, 16-7 and 21-11 respectively.

However, Victoria Queens produced a spirited fight-back in the final quarter, winning it 25-12, but their efforts were not enough to deny the experienced First Bank side, who held on for a 68-57 victory.

The result gives First Bank an early advantage in their quest to reclaim the title, while Victoria Queens will need to bounce back quickly to remain in contention.

As of press time, other matches were still ongoing, with the race to dethrone defending champions Dolphins set to continue today.

Bayelsa Blue Whales will take on Aso Sky Queens in the first game of the day, while Victoria Queens will look to revive their campaign when they face high-flying Nigeria Customs.

First Bank will battle Air Warriors, while MFM will face Titans in the final game of the day.