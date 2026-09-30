First Lady Seeks Enhanced Mentorship for Girls in Game of Golf

*Decorated as grand patron of Golf All African Challenge Trophy, Nigeria 2026



Deji Elumoye in Abuja



Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has canvassed for enhanced mentorship for girls in the game of golf.

The First Lady, who made the call on Tuesday, while being decorated as Grand Patron of the All Africa Challenge Trophy, Nigeria 2026, at the State House, Abuja, commended the group especially for their proposed Girls in Golf Legacy Project where the lady golfers intend to mentor and nurture 300 girls in the game.

According to Mrs Tinubu, these girls could someday become world champions in the sport, describing the process of being a renowned golfer as one requiring discipline, commitment and dedication, which are all characters that enhance a formidable future.

She congratulated the lady golfers for being able to get the hosting rights of the tournament noting the tourism and economic enhancement potentials it will provide for the country.

The First Lady, who was decorated by the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, commended the group especially for their proposed Girls in Golf Legacy Project.

Earlier in her remarks, President of the Court of Appeal of Nigeria who is also the Chairperson Board of Trustees of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, hosts of the AACT, Justice Monica Mensem, commended the Mrs Tinubu for all that she has been doing for girls and women in the country.

Also, President of the Association, Dr Lami Onayi Ahmed, requested the endorsement of the tournament by the First Lady, and her performing the opening ceremony and ceremonial Tee-off for the AACT.

Dr Ahmed with Justice Mensem then decorated the First Lady as the Grand Patron of the All Africa Challenge Trophy, Nigeria 2026, a premier women amateur golf championship slated to hold in Abuja from November 2 to 7.

Mrs Tinubu thereafter kick-started her new role with a symbolic tee off with the golf practice kit in her office.

Having won the hosting rights in Morocco through a tough competitive bid, Nigeria will be hosting lady golfers from about 30 countries at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

This will be the third time that Nigeria will be hosting the continental tournament.