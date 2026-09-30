LSSTF Boosts the 57 Local Govts, LCDA in Lagos with Sports Equipment 

Kunle Adewale

The Lagos State Sports Trust Fund, LSSTF yesterday at the BOS Hall, Lagos Television (LTV) Broadcasting Complex, Lateef Jakande Road, Agidingbi, Ikeja, Lagos distributed sports equipment to the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of Lagos State.

In his speech, the Chairman of LSSTF, Wahid Oshodi the event is another clear demonstration of the unwavering commitment of the administration of Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu to grassroots sports development as a veritable tool for youth engagement, talent discovery, social inclusion and wealth creation.

“Mr. Governor gave us a mandate: to restore Lagos as the undisputed home of sports excellence in Nigeria. I am pleased to report that we have remained faithful to that mandate,” Oshodi expressed.

Highlight some of the achievements Trust Fund over the last cycle, the LSSTF Chairman to the Reconstruction of the Olympic-size swimming pool, warm-up pool and 250-seater spectators’ stand; complete renovation of five outdoor courts; full renovation of the Indoor Sports Hall (Mobolaji Johnson Indoor Sports Hall) and the rehabilitation of the dilapidated squash courts hall.

Other achievements of the LSSTF include, the procurement and distribution of sports equipment to 1,020 public primary schools through the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB); procurement and distribution of sports equipment to 644 public secondary schools through the six Education Districts in Lagos State; and the procurement and distribution of sports equipment to five tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

Other notable achievements of the Trust Fund include, continuous training and retraining of state athletes and coaches to improve podium performance; sponsorship and support for various disability games and other major sports competitions across Lagos State.

“Today’s distribution to the 57 LGs and LCDAs is the next phase of that grassroots revolution. We are not merely handing out table tennis boards, basketball stands and hoops, balls, nets, scrabble and dictionary sets, chess and ludo boards, fully kitted first aid boxes, and other sports equipment, we are planting the seeds of future Olympians, Paralympians and world champions in every ward, every street, and every community in Lagos State, ” he noted.

In his address, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende said: “My administration believes that sports is not a luxury, it is a necessity. It is a critical pillar of our THEMES+ Agenda, especially Youth Engagement, Social Inclusion and Health.

“For us, this distribution is not just about Table Tennis Boards, Basketball Stand and Hooks, Football and the rest. It is about three things: security and youth engagement, talent discovery, health and Education.

“We want our children to be healthy and to learn teamwork, discipline and leadership,” the governor said.

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