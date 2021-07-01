House Moves to Extend Service Year of Legislative Staff

By Adedayo Akinwale

A bill seeking to extend the service year of legislative staff from 60 to 65 years of age and from 40 to 45 years of service has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which was read for the first time at the plenary yesterday, is however, against the usual civil service age of 60 years of age and 40 years of service.

The bill titled: ‘Harmonised retirement age of staff of legislative Houses in Nigeria Bill, 2021’ seeks to lead to modest improvement in the condition of service of staff, strengthen and reposition the legislative by laying a solid foundation for sustainable legislative bureaucracy.

The bill, sponsored by Hon. Mohammed Monguno, believes that the five years extension remains a better option, instead of hiring retired staff as consultant to do the same work they can do with just 58 years without additional cost and burden.

The bill also seeks to help build institutional memory and develop career progression plan within the bureaucracy of the National Assembly.

The bill also seeks to professionalise and ensure the transfer of knowledge and experience by the top level management staff members who are at the verge of exiting the system.

