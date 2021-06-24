Konga Offers Summer Packages

Konga Travel and Tours, Nigeria’s travel booking agency, is offering flyers travel packages to choice summer destinations around the world, in addition to aiding them process their visa and passport requirements.

The development serves as good news for millions of Nigerians in search of attractive travel deals for their summer vacations, Konga said in a statement.

Top on the bill is a special offer on Virgin Atlantic for prospective travellers to the United Kingdom. Added to the attractive pricing offered by Konga Travel for this destination, each flyer who purchases a ticket automatically wins a free voucher to shop on Konga.

Further bound to excite flyers is a number of comprehensive and affordable summer packages to exotic locations such as Dubai, Zanzibar, Kigali,Mombasa and Nairobi.

For these locations, Konga Travel says it is offering one-month visa, up to a week’s accommodation, daily breakfast, airport drop-off/pick-up and a tour of some of the most memorable sites in each locations for travellers at unbelievable prices, starting from N564,731. Interestingly, the package also covers flights to each location (except Nairobi).

Also, Konga Travel is offering mouth-watering prices to Dubai, UAE and Seoul, South Korea as well as s number of destinations in the United States, including Houston, New York, Atlanta, Chicago and Washington D.C.

VP, Konga Travel, Eric Nana, said the summer deals being extended by the company were unmatched in the market, adding that the initiative is borne out of the desire to continually offer customers premium service and satisfaction.

