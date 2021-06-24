‘How Consumers’ Grievances Will be Resolved in Six Months’

By Raheem Akingbolu

The Chairman of the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal, Mrs Saratu Shafii, has assured Nigerians that setting up of the tribunal was timely, saying the competition and consumer protection index had become a global tool for assessing the investment potentials of any country.

Shafii spoke in Abuja recently, at the opening of a three-day retreat for members of the tribunal, where she assured stakeholders on the preparedness of the tribunal to resolve all cases brought before it within six months.

While giving the assurance, she disclosed that everything needed for the tribunal to realise its mandate has already been put on ground.

She noted that apart from boasting of eminently qualified members and team, the tribunal was also willing to partner with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) as well as other regulatory agencies in the country.

“The consumer protection index also determines the rate of foreign direct investment and accelerates the ease of doing business as all of these have implications for national economic growth and development,” she added.

According to Shaffi, Nigeria stands at 125th position in the global competition and consumer protection index.

“With the launch of the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP) to replace the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), joining the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA), it has become our duty to safeguard fair compensation and ensure the protection of Nigerian consumers,” she added.

The tribunal chairman said the retreat would afford members of the tribunal an opportunity to develop a vision and mission statement, establish core values and set out goals to be achieved within the tribunal’s tenure of five years.

She gave the assurance that the tribunal would stem antitrust issues and guarantee consumer satisfaction through the exercise of its judicial duties.

She added that the tribunal was determined to have results within six months when it begins sittings.

Speaking to newsmen, a member of the tribunal, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo assured of the tribunal’s readiness to work with other regulators and also assured consumers of getting justice within the shortest possible time.

The tribunal was established under provisions of Section 39 of the FCCP Act 2019 with the mandate to adjudicate over conducts prohibited under the act.

Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr Babatunde Irukera, implored members of the tribunal to endeavor to work with the commission and other regulatory agencies to enable it achieve its mandate.

The executive vice chairman who said the commission was established not to disrupt but to rather promote businesses charged the members of the tribunal not to dwell on technicalities.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

