UNICEF Tasks Nigeria on Safe Schooling

Segun Awofadeji

The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Nigerian government to employ all measures in protecting schools in the country so as to make learning more secure for children.

The appeal was made following the highly risky schooling environment in the country due to the persistent abduction of children in schools.

An Officer in Charge, UNICEF representative in Nigeria, in a press release also called for the immediate and unconditional release of the 150 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiya School in Tegina, Rafi LGA, Niger State, two weeks ago.

He expressed concern over the fate of the children some of whom are as young as three years old.

According to Rushnan, UNICEF is appalled that two weeks after their kidnap from school, the children are still with their captors.

According to him, “parents are grieving their children’s disappearance, siblings are missing their brothers and sisters, these children must be immediately and unconditionally released and safely reunited with their families.”

He regretted that children in schools continue to be targets of attack, saying, “we can only begin to imagine how frightened they are and the impact this will have on their mental health and well being.”

The fund reminded Nigeria of its promise to implement the Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria conference in April this year which will enable children go to schools without fear, while parents will also not be afraid of sending their children to schools.

It stressed that attacks on students and schools are not only reprehensible, but a gross violation of the rights of children to an education.

“It is a right that any society cannot afford to violate. Schools must be safe places to study and develop; and learning should not be a risky endeavour. “

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

