Osinbajo Assures OPS of Improved Business Climate

By Deji Elumoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has promised that the federal government will continue to interact and engage with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) in the country, with a view to improving the Nigeria’s business climate, knowing fully that the sector is the real engine room of growth and development.

Osinbajo gave this assurance during a virtual interaction yesterday with representatives of the OPS led by its Chairman, Mr. Taiwo Adeniyi, who made a presentation on the progress of the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement, with suggestions and proposals about its future.

Adeniyi said there has been a general optimism especially among medium-scale businesses that the AfCFTA will generate positive effects on the Nigerian economy.

Responding, the Vice President noted that the private sector is the engine of growth and there is no way the federal government can do anything in the economy without the private sector.

“The private sector is the engine of growth, there is no way the federal government can do anything in the economy without the private sector. Our role is to make it easy for the sector to operate, and we are committed to that.”

He told the OPS team that with the relationship already established between the federal government and the OPS, they shall follow up with all the issues raised and look forward to other engagements with you all.

Speaking later on behalf of the delegation the President of Nigeria Association of Small and Medium Enterprise (NASME), Mr. Orimadegun Agboade, praised the Vice President for his personal attention to MSMEs Clinics, describing the VP’s support as more than what they can express.

