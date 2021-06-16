Federal Poly Ayede Mgt Warns Public against Fake Recruitment Exercise

Hammed Shittu

The Management of Ayede Federal Polytechnic, Ogbomoso, Oyo State has warned members of the public against playing into the hands of people posting fake recruitment exercise of the institution.

In a statement signed by the Registrar, Mr. Akin Adesola, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, the institution debunked an advertisement of a purported recruitment exercise widely circulated on social media.

The statement described the information as fake and the handiwork of unscrupulous elements out to defraud hard working Nigerians.

It urged the public to disregard the information, as the information did not emanate from the polytechnic management and advised people to treat the information as fake.

The statement also advised members of the public to be wary of the antics of those peddling the advertisement as they are out to defraud hard working Nigerians.

It said the purported advertisement, circulating via WhatsApp and other social media also got the reaction of the Minister of Youths and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare.

The statement added: “For the avoidance of doubt, Federal Polytechnic Ayede, being an academic institution, falls under the supervision and oversight of the Federal Ministry of Education, so application for employment into the institution cannot then be directed to Mr. Dare, who is the Minister of Youth and Sports Development.

“The Minister of Youth and Sports Development is not responsible for recruitment into the Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Ayelade, Ogbomoso, Oyo State.”

