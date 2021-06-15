Electronic Payplus Partners American Express on Smart Card production

Nigeria’s smartcard manufacturer and payment solution company, Electronic Payplus (Epay Plus) Limited has announced a partnership with American Express to produce its range of smartcards.

Epay Plus recently got admitted into the prestigious International Cards Manufacturers Association (ICMA).

Forbes describes American Express as “by far one of the most versatile card providers available”. The company offers a variety of cards suited for the needs of a wide range of consumers.

A statement quoted American Express to have stated that Electronic Payplus Limited had complied with the security requirement as stipulated by the Payment Card Industry.

“American Express hereby confirms that the vendor (Electronic Payplus Limited) has provided evidence of completion of a security review by a PCI accredited security assessor demonstrating compliance with the Payment Card Industry (PCI) Card Production Physical and Logical Security requirements.

“Therefore, it is confirmed that authorization is granted to the vendor to perform the checked services for GNS Licensees whom are licensed by Amex to issue American Express branded cards,” the company said in the license issued to Electronic Payplus Limited.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Electronic Payplus Limited, Bayo Adeokun, described the American Express partnership as another first by his company.

According to Adeokun, Epay Plus is technically the first African company to be so licensed by American Express to produce its cards.

“Please note that Electronic Payplus Limited is the second Company to be certified in Sub-Saharan Africa by American Express International, outside South Africa. The two South African Companies are International Companies from Europe with outlets in Johannesburg.

“The implication of the above is that Electronic Payplus Limited has increased its suite of service offering, apart from the Verve, VISA and MasterCard certifications that we presently have.

“We are now well positioned to help any issuer in Nigeria or from any other country in Africa with their American Express card issuing project.

“This is another first for the Company as it’s our usual practice to be the leader in innovative products in the market,” Adeokun added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

