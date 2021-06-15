Ebonyi People Have No Land for Ranching, Says Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Mr. Dave Umahi, has disclosed that the people of the state have no land to give out for the ranching of cows.

Speaking yesterday when he featured in Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme, Umahi, said each of the states in the South-east already has laws banning open grazing.

Responding to a question on whether he would provide land for ranching as a governor, Umahi said, “This is not about the governors; it is about the people. So, whatever position the people take in this regard, that is what will happen. There is no land in this regard that is not owned by individuals, corporate bodies.

“So, this is beyond governors and that is the truth. People calling governors are making a very grievous mistake. Even if I say as a governor in South-east, I want people from this village, I want you to donate this land, the question is: will they allow it?

“I have had about three communal crisis in my state, and it is all about land. There is a place that I am building a medical university and the people of that village, for a project that is almost completed, went and brought it down. They prefer to have their farms than a medical college. So, land is a different ball game altogether.”

When asked whether the people of the state have agreed that the governor should give out land for ranching, Umahi said, “They have said they have no land for ranching. They put me where I am. If I have one acre of land and I am talking about giving land for ranching, I should be talking about that particular land. I can’t be talking about somebody’s land. Yes, constitutionally, I have control over the land but you have to kill all the people to get the land.”

