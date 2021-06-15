Count Me out of 2023 Guber Election, Says Sokoto Commissioner, Dasuki

Sokoto Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, has said that he is not in the race for the 2023 governorship seat in the state.

Dasuki said this yesterday while appearing on a local radio station where he spoke on the achievements of Governor Aminu Tambuwal, as part of activities marking this year’s Democracy Day.

Responding to a question on the 2023 governorship election and whether he would join the race to succeed Tambuwal, the commissioner said, “I am not in the race. Please count me out of 2023 governorship contest.”

Dasuki said he was privileged to be given an important assignment as commissioner by Tambuwal to reposition the state’s finance and ensure its judicious application for the benefit of the people of the state.

The commissioner said he was focused on that assignment and would not be distracted by 2023 politics.

Dasuki, therefore, called on all lovers of the state to join hands with the governor in his determination to turn the state around and deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Commenting on the second anniversary of the Tambuwal administration’s second term, Dasuki noted that his ministry is saddled with the task of guarding the state treasury and working towards ensuring that the state is financially healthy and prosperous.

The commissioner said the governor had strengthened the economy of the state, sanitised the payroll system, plugged loopholes and repositioned the state’s finances.

He said the Tambuwal’s administration was also transforming Sokoto into a smart government with policies designed and fine-tuned based on data and analytics.

The commissioner noted that the reform agenda of the governor had started yielding fruits. He cited the emergence of Sokoto as the topmost beneficiary of the World Bank-assisted States Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme as one of the results of Tambuwal administration’s reforms.

