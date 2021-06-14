Julius Berger to Build Cadio-Vascular Disease Centre in Rivers State

Goddy Egene

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (JBN) has signed a contract to build Nigeria’s first state-owned cancer and cadio-vascular diseases diagnostic and treatment centre in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the multi-billion naira project is for a 14-month completion period, emphasising that JBN, come rain or shine would complete and deliver the project for inauguration as scheduled.

“We chose Julius Berger to help us build it not only well, but also successfully within its scheduled completion time as experience have taught us the company always do with projects they undertake,” he added.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of JBN, Lars Richter, described the project as a special one in the sense that it is a medical facility, “that has the potential to alleviate suffering and serve as a beacon for care for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic disease in Nigeria….a project to serve as a catalyst and inspiration for the development of reliable, high quality healthcare solutions in Nigeria.”

The Julius Berger helmsman further said the Centre has been designed with, “advanced healthcare services such as Chemotherapy and nuclear Medicine.”

Richter said the building has been designed using the, “best practice” principle for hospitals and will be equipped with most modern medical diagnostic equipment.

This, he said, “means that in planning the facility, there was a careful consideration of the patient and service flow, to ensure a highly efficient and thoughtful environment – ensuring hospital functions remain out of sight to patients and visitors, in order to provide a quieter, calmer more therapeutic stay and an improved recovery.”

According to him, the building has also been, “future proofed,” having been designed to be, “extension ready, to accommodate additional facilities or services for possible new advanced treatment and care in the future.”

Richter who commended the Rivers State Government for its vision and foresight in conceiving the facility, added that the project was a meaningful effort to address the gaps in radiotherapy and cancer treatment in Nigeria.

“The state-of-the art and modern cancer treatment centre will reduce suffering, reduce morbidity and reduce the need for the seeking of treatment abroad by improving cancer treatment in Nigeria – and making Rivers State the new medical tourism destination,” he said.

