CHRIS IHEUWA – THE ‘BOY’ WHO CRIED WOLF

This no name so-called Nollywood producer shot himself into national infamy last week. He penned a story that told of how he escaped ritualists in Port Harcourt. The write-up was so brilliantly written that it caught the nation’s imagination, and the thing went viral with people broadcasting and rebroadcasting to themselves. Days later, he came out to say it was a script for an upcoming movie. I call him ‘boy’ because no mature man will do this, especially with the ongoing tension in the land.

After now, when the government says we should regulate social media, people will be shouting. With such irresponsibility as exhibited by this nonstarter, what do you expect? Social media is replete with stories like this, all fake but believable, going straight to deepen hatred and anger. Fear and mutual suspicion is established. I just tire. That is how during #EndSARS, a Nigerian flag with bloodstains all over it and claiming that the Army shot innocent Nigerians draped in the Nigerian flag went viral.

That image made me cry. I ran into the bathroom and puked. I cried the whole night, and it aroused anger and bitterness towards the leaders and the Army. But we later found out that it was from a Nollywood movie. You see where we find ourselves. Now this person, who obviously is one of the least talented in his genre but seeking relevance, cries this kind of wolf at this time. This is a national paper, so I will not call him an idiot. I know I am not supposed to use words like idiot and bagger on a page like this, so I will not use it. But wherever he is, he should self-regulate. Things like this are worsening the situation.

