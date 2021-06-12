Krejcikova, Pavlyuchenkova Battle for Maiden Grand Slam

Manchester United could be deprived of Odion Ighalo before the end of the season after the Premier League reiterated its intention to finish the campaign.

All When both Barbora Krejcikova and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova set foot on Court Philippe-Chatrier today, they will need to compose themselves quickly. The women will be in unchartered waters, and both will know that they are just two (or three) sets away from achieving their lifelong dream.

Neither has ever faced the other before in singles, nor do they know what it is like to be alone on court with a Grand Slam singles title being just one win away.

The unseeded Krejcikova does have the experience of winning doubles Grand Slam titles in her corner, and Pavlyuchenkova that of her junior Grand Slam titles and triumphs

A first senior singles Grand Slam title would mean so much to both women. From round one, they have quietly gone about their business; both have knocked out higher-ranked opponents and surpassed many people’s expectations of them.

Now, it is all about which one can work with their coaches and team to get it right, just one last time in Paris.

