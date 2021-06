By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, June 12 by 7am.

The address, according to a release by President’s Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, is to commemorate Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

The release enjoined television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets a to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram