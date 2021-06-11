APC to Release Congress, Convention Timetable Today

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it would issue the timetable for Congress and national convention of the party today.

The ruling party has also promised to study the recommendations of the report of APC membership registration and revalidation appeal committee and act quickly in the interest of the party.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja after a closed- door meeting of the committee, the National Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoedehe ,said the timetable would be released today.

He said, “The Caretaker Committee has come up with time table to be released tomorrow (today).”

In another development, the party said it would carefully study the recommendations of the report of APC membership registration and revalidation appeal committee and act quickly in the interest of the party.

The Chairman of the Caretaker Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, stated this yesterday when the Secretary to the Committee and former acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom, presented the report to him.

Buni, in a statement issued by his Director General of Press and Media Affairs, Mr. Mamman Mohammed, commended the committee for executing its duties with passion and commitment to the party.

He stated: “The party will consider the recommendations made by the committee and every issue raised based on their merits. We all have a responsibility in rebuilding and repositioning this party to remain Nigeria’s leading political party.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

