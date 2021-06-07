Okagbare Emerges Second at FBK Games in The Netherlands

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Africa’s fastest woman, Blessing Okagbare, emerged second in the 100m event at the FBK Games in the Netherlands at the weekend.

She clocked 11.02 second to finish second behind Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith who won the women’s 100m at the FBK Games in the Netherlands with a season’s best time of 10.92.

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the second-best time in history on Saturday- 10.63 seconds.

And world silver medallist Asher-Smith, 26, responded in Hengelo with an Olympic qualifying time.

Okagbare (11.02) was second with Britain’s Daryll Neita, 24, third in a personal best of 11.04.

Just last week, Okagbare who is seven-time Nigeria 100m champion ran 10.98 seconds to win the P-T-S Athletics Meet in Bratislava, Slovakia and in the process smashed the 11.09 seconds meeting record set in June 1983 by Czech Republic woman, Jarmila Kratochvílová.

Neita’s time is also inside the Olympic qualification mark of 11.15.

The British Athletics Championships take place on 25-27 June at Sportcity, Manchester where athletes who have already achieved the Olympic qualifying standard can confirm their places at Tokyo 2020.

There was a British one-two-three in the women’s 800m, as Jemma Reekie won in a time of 2:00.77, ahead of Laura Muir (2:00.95) and Ellie Baker (2:01.02).

Jake Wightman, 26, also ran a qualifying time for Tokyo as the Commonwealth Games bronze medallist pulled clear on the back straight bend to win the men’s 1500m in 3:34.67, ahead of Kenya’s Abel Kipsang (3:35.63).

Laviai Nielsen, 25, claimed second in the women’s 400m in 51.44, her fastest time since 2019, while Belgium’s Cynthia Bolingo won in 51.16.

Laviai’s twin sister Lina was sixth in the 400m hurdles (55.76), won by Femke Bol uiof the Netherlands in 54.33.

In the men’s 800m, Poland’s Mateusz Borkowski (1:47.02) beat France’s Benjamin Robert (1:47.15) and Elliot Giles (1:47.22), who finished just ahead of his British team-mates Daniel Rowden (1:47.24) and Kyle Langford (1:47.60).

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

