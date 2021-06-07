Fintech Competition for Innovators Launched

DLM Capital Group, through its digital banking subsidiary “SOFRI” has announced the inaugural edition of its Fintech pitch competition, called the Pegasus Fintech Challenge.

The competition will be executed in partnership with top tech accelerator, African Fintech Foundry, as part of DLM’s commitment to accelerate seed funding and investments in Nigeria’s Fintech space.

According to the organisers, “The Pegasus Fintech Challenge is open to all Fintechs operating in Nigeria. Interested participants are invited to submit applications by sending details of their product as well as a demo to https://mypitch.dlm.group/ before June 18, 2021.”

Selected nominations will participate in a pitch event where top three challengers will be selected and awarded.”

The Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at DLM Capital Group, Chinwendu Ohakpougwu, said the challenge would be an opportunity for the Group to showcase its readiness to support the expansion of Nigeria’s Fintech ecosystem.

“As Nigeria’s Fintech ecosystem rapidly expands and transforms, DLM Capital Group and Sofri are well positioned to make impactful footprints in the industry. We encourage Nigerian fintech start-ups to apply to the Pegasus Fintech Challenge”, Ohakpougwu said.

VC and Incubation Head at Africa Fintech Foundry, Oluwaseyi Balogun while commenting on the partnership, said: “Africa FinTech Foundry entrenches its lead in the FinTech ecosystem as it partners with DLM Capital Group on its fintech challenge to serve as a silver lining for start-up funding amidst local fundraising setback prevalent in the start-up ecosystem.”

DLM Capital Group is a developmental investment bank that provides innovative solutions to economic and social developmental challenges that impact the everyday lives of people.

