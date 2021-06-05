Access Bank Empowers Women in Workplace

Festus Akanbi

Access Bank Plc has commenced a programme of empowering women in the workplace through the Access Women Network (AWN). The network is one of the three-pronged approaches it is using to promote gender equality and women’s economic empowerment.

A statement from the bank described the Access Women Network (AWN) as one of the largest female networks in Nigeria with members across 12 African countries.

According to the statement. the network was established to support, develop, empower, promote and retain female employees in Access Bank.

“Amongst other things, AWN: Provides an avenue for women to network and build relationships for career advancement, fosters collaborative thinking for the Access woman alongside colleagues across the industry, in other sectors and successful entrepreneurs, provides a platform for women to gain inspiration and learnings from role models via mentorship programs and AWN cluster groups.”

The statement listed others to include the desire to help women deal well with job stressors, provides women with learning and development tools and techniques, insight and advice for personal development and leadership roles, among others.

“In the past years, AWN has increased its efforts to ensure that women across the Access Bank Group are actively engaged in community focused programmes, lending their skills and resources to support the less privileged. For instance, AWN has implemented various initiatives including Project “Make a Family Happy” which raised funds to feed 500 families in the face of COVID-19 pandemic, Free Breast Cancer Screening for AWN Members at selected locations, Zaron Virtual Experience with AWN, free online makeup training, and the ongoing partnership with Genesis House to support vulnerable young women who have been sexually abused, exploited and trafficked,” the statement said.

