Dangote Cement Increases Capacity, Promises More Supply

The Dangote Cement Plc has announced that it has deeply invested in enlightening consumers on the different applications and the best optimal use of the product in furtherance to the measures put in place for more supply of cement to the market.

The Group Sales Marketing Director, Dangote Cement, Rabiu Umar, stated this at an interactive session with ‘Building and Industry Professionals’ in Kano at the weekend.

He said prices of Dangote cement have not increased at factory level, but the forces of demand and supply are driving the prices up.

Umar assured Nigerians that appropriate measures have been taken and in about 90 days from now, more products would be pushed into the market to make the prices bearable for consumers.

“Significantly, new lines have been created to increase supply and impact the market favorably-by churning 15,000 tons per day or averagely 450,000 tons per month resulting from the Gboko cement back to operation process.

“The new Obajana line awaiting start up is also for additional capacity, as well as the Okpella cement that will soon commence operation.

The 2,000 trucks injected into the system are to ensure better distribution of the product to every nook and cranny of the country.

“This forum is a testament to our commitment to enlighten the people, sensitise the market and get feedback for improvement, and satisfaction of consumers,” he stated.

The Special Guest and Registrar of the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Prof. Joseph Odigwe, in his remark, said the government is not unaware of the issues surrounding high cost of cement, adding that necessary actions are being taken to proffer solutions to the problems.

A cross section of the building professionals said Dangote cement has served their needs over the years, expressing the hope that the interventions would clear all doubts regarding Dangote cement.

