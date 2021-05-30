Sanwo-Olu Promises Police Secondary School

•We’re ready to do more for officers’ wives, says first lady

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has promised to build a secondary school for the Police in the State.

He made the promise on Saturday while receiving delegation of the Police Wives Association of Nigeria (POWA) led by its President and Wife of the Inspector General of Police, Hajia Hajara Alkali, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

The Governor who received Hajia Alkali and her entourage in the company of the Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said government will continue to support Lagos Police Command and officers’ wives in the State.

He said: “We will give Lagos Police Command more support. We will continue to lend all the infrastructure they need to them. We will continue to work with them. There are so many things we are going to support the Lagos Police Command with. And once the men can have all what they require to work well, certainly it will also affect their wives at home positively.

“We are doing so much and we are willing to double what we are currently doing. We usually have a special place for Police Officers wives; for widows and even those who are not widows. We want to encourage them and support them so that they can be very valuable supporters to their husbands.

“Not only will we be supporting them with empowerment, we will also deliberately look for ways to improve them in skills acquisition and empower them through the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Ministry of Wealth Creation and Ministry of the Sustainable Developments Goals.

“In respect to your request for a Police Secondary School in Lagos, we will try and not just give you land, we will give the land and also support you with the building. We will try and look for where is most adequate. Lagos is a small State, so land is always a challenge. But, wherever we find it, we will try and take it up so that it can accommodate a lot more students.”

Also speaking, Lagos First Lady said the incumbent administration is ready to do more for Police officers and their wives in the State, adding that government will continue to lift women up in Lagos State.

“I am happy that our score card is reading pass mark. We are happy to do more. Lagos State is here to encourage all the women. We know that quite a lot happened last year and quite a lot of our officers are a bit demoralised. But to God be the glory, 2021 is a better year.

“We are going to continue to lift each other up, encourage ourselves as women because we know we are the gateway to our families,” Dr. Sanwo-Olu said.

Speaking earlier, Hajia Alkali, who was excited by the hospitality she enjoyed during her first official visit to Lagos, applauded Governor Sanwo-Olu for all the great achievements of the administration in two years.

She specifically thanked Mr. Governor for supporting the widows of police officers killed in the wake of the unfortunate EndSARS protests.

