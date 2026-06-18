El-Kanemi Warriors, Ikorodu City to Play Federation Cup Final

Three-time champions El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri will lock horns with giant-killers Ikorodu City in the men’s Final of this year’s President Federation Cup competition.

Benin City’s Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium again proved the hoodoo for Nasarawa United, as they lost 2-4 after penalty shootout after both teams had been stalemated at 1-1 in regulation time.

Five years ago, Nasarawa United and Bayelsa United battled to a 2-2 draw in that year’s Final, before the latter prevailed 5-4 on penalties against the ‘Solid Miners’.

In Katsina, there was no such close contest as the 1991, 1992 and 2024 champions El-Kanemi Warriors trounced Wikki Tourists 3-1 to reach their second Final in two years.

The women’s competition hits the quarter-final stage on Thursday with two matches holding at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City.

Sunshine Queens of Akure will be up against Confluence Queens of Lokoja in the earlier encounter starting at 1pm, before multi-titlists Rivers Angels take on FC Robo Queens from 4pm.

In Aba, Heartland Queens of Owerri will tango with Ibom Angels from Uyo, while Nasarawa Amazons will be at war with vastly-improved Edo Queens in Anyigba.

Men’s S’Final Results

El-Kanemi 3-1 Wikki Tourists

Nasarawa 1-1 Ikorodu City

(*Ikorodu City win 4-2 on penalties)