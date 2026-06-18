Impressive DR Congo Hold Portugal in Opening Game

Portugal were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by an impressive DR Congo side in their opening game of the World Cup.

Midfielder Joao Neves headed them into a sixth-minute lead, but Roberto Martinez’s side failed to convert their dominance of possession into attempts on goal.

And they were punished in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time when Newcastle striker Yoane Wissa was left unmarked to meet Arthur Masuaku’s cross from six yards to head home DR Congo’s first World Cup goal.

In their only previous appearance in 1974, the nation – then known as Zaire – lost all three matches by an aggregate score of 14-0.

But DR Congo, ranked 46th in the world, appear a much tougher proposition for opponents 52 years on and were good value for their point – defending well and threatening on the counter-attack.

Cedric Bakambu hit the post with a close-range shot, although it might not have counted had he scored as the referee blew up for an earlier foul, and fired another effort wide.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo matched Argentina’s Lionel Messi by playing in a sixth finals, but the 41-year-old was made to wait as he bids to become the first player to score in six different World Cups.

The Al-Nassr striker’s two best chances came in quick succession midway through the second half when he twice got on the end of low cut-backs by substitute Francisco Conceicao, but shot just wide on both occasions.

For all their talent, they were Portugal’s third and fourth shots of the match respectively, with their only attempt on target in the entire match being Neves’ headed finish from Pedro Neto’s left-wing cross.