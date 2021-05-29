Runsewe Urges Parents to Protect their Children from Immoral Acts

Charles Ajunwa

The Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runewe, has urged parents to protect their children from immoral acts sweeping across the globe.

Runsewe, who stated this year’s Children’s Day celebration organised by the National Council for Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centre in Abuja with the theme “Our Children, Our Hope”, said children are the hope and future of the country and as such their contributions to the development of the nation cannot be ignored.

He added that children are the building bricks of the future of any nation upon which we must heavily invest in, warning about the negative impact of social media.

“A child’s greatest need is education. This is where his or her intellect will be cultivated and knowledge of the universe acquired.”

According to him, this year’s event took an international dimension to emphasise that childhood is a very important period in the life of an individual and the need to lay a good foundation cannot be overemphasised.

Runsewe maintained that NCAC and the Korean Cultural Centre organised this collaboration to help provide the children with a veritable platform to network and learn the principles of excellence, honour, integrity and good character needed to build a total human.

The Korean High Commissioner to Nigeria, who was represented by the Director, Korean Cultural Centre, Mr. Lee Jin Su expressed his delight in the positive collaboration between NCAC and the Korean Cultural Centre; a platform which has been able to bring children from different schools together to celebrate the 2021 Children’s Day.

While welcoming all the participating schools, Mr. Lee urged them to be good ambassadors of their different schools and to take advantage of the collaboration between the NCAC and the Korean Cultural Centre to network, build good friendships and develop their skills.

Among the schools that participated in the celebration were Government Secondary School (GSS) Tudunwada, Ohimowo International School, Mararaba, Government Secondary School (GSS) Garki. Others are Baldan International School and Imatun International Academy, all in Abuja.

The celebration featured competitive events such as traditional chair dance, traditional Gele tying, traditional hair plating, indigenous fashion show and contemporary dancing competition.

Certificates of participation were presented to the participating schools and prizes were also presented to the winners of the various competitive events by the NCAC boss and his host; the Director, Korean Cultural Centre.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

