Saraki Committee Reconciles PDP Factions in Lagos

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee and Strategic Committee that is led by former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, has reconciled warring factions of the party in Lagos State.

Among those it reconciled were the Leader of the PDP, Chief Bode George, and the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the PDP, Mr. Deji Doherty who embraced truce yesterday and promised to work jointly for the victory of the party in future elections.

The reconciliation train rolled into the Southern Sun Hotel, Ikoyi at noon, where Saraki and other members of the panel held a four hour meeting with stakeholders of the PDP in Lagos State.

Saraki was accompanied by former Governors Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Ibrahim Shema (Kaduna); Mulikat Adeola-Akande and Mr. Linus Okorie.

Lagos’ PDP chieftains at the peace parley included the Lagos State Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Muiz Dosunmu and former Acting National Secretary, Mr. Remi Akitoye. Others were Senator Kofo Akerele-Bucknor, Mr. Lai Ogunbambi, Mr. Uthman Shodipe and Mr. Okanlawon.

Saraki, who spoke with reporters after the meeting, urged the warring chieftains to sheathe their swords, jettison bitterness and adorn a forgiving spirit in the interest of the party.

He said: “We’ve urged committed PDP members in Lagos State to bury their differences and understand that the call by majority of Lagosians to have PDP in government is more important than their own individual differences.

“We have reconciled the party leaders today and they are ready to dissipate their energies to push the agenda of the PDP for Lagos State. We are happy to see that.

“We must present ourselves as a serious party. The differences for many months have been buried and that shows people are committed now to make the party attractive to new people who wants to join the party.”

