Insecurity: Disbandment of SARS Creating Vacuum, Says IGP

By Deji Elumoye

The Acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has declared that last year’s

disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has created a vacuum in the effort of the Nigeria Police to tackle security challenges facing the country.

Baba, who spoke Thursday at a media briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja also said that the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest dampened the morale of the personnel of the force.

According to him, the regular policemen and women have not been able to immediately key into the vacuum created by the SARS disbandment even though efforts are ongoing to train them for the new role.

He affirmed that the security situation stabilizes most times but with pockets of problems around the country.

Usman said the police had recorded successes against secessionists and criminals in the South East but they cannot be prosecuted and brought to justice because of the ongoing strike by judiciary workers.

Details later…

