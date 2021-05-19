FG’s Silence over Burning of INEC’s Offices Worrisome, Says PDP

By Chuks Okocha

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, expressed worry over the silence of the federal government on the burning of offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, noted during a press conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja that it is surprising that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government has not said anything concerning the burning of not less than 20 INEC’s offices across the country.

He said that the PDP is suspecting that the APC might be behind the arson on INEC’s offices to create an emergency situation that would allow the party to stall the 2023 polls.

“Approaching the 2023 election, we are worried as a party that the APC led federal government is silent in spite of the burning and attacks on INEC offices.

“And we are suspicious that the APC having failed Nigerians and realising that they cannot win subsequent elections are responsible for this chaos, because they are working on creating an emergency situation to forestall subsequent elections,” he said.

Ologbondiyan also accused the APC of attempting to frustrate the aspiration of Nigerians in finding solutions to the alarming state of insecurity and economic hardship in the country.

He claimed that the communique of the PDP’s Governors Forum after its meeting in Ibadan, last Monday that suggested urgent measures to end terrorism and wanton killings in the country reflected the thinking of majority of Nigerians.

He, however, stated that it is unfortunate that the APC criticised rather than commending the PDP governors for their patriotic disposition.

“It is instructive to state that the PDP governors, as patriots, directly spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians across board, in proffering urgent measures that would end acts of terrorism and wanton killings in our country as well as guarantee the national unity and economic wellbeing of Nigerians.

“By criticising the PDP governors meeting and their communique, the APC, as a party, has further showcased its internal failures in steering the ship of state on the right course thereby pushing our country towards a state of anarchy.

“The action of the APC has also confirmed the general opinion in the public space that the APC has lost touch with reality and is no longer in sync with the fears, anxieties and aspirations of Nigerians.”

The PDP spokesman added that “finding solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing our nation today under the watch of a crisis-ridden APC and absentee President Muhammadu Buhari, has led to an imperative national call that requires the collective action of all, and the PDP, as a party, will not relent in leading all patriots in this charge.”

