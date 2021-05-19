Buhari Felicitates with Dantata at 90

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with famous Kano businessman, Alhaji Aminu Dantata, as he marks his 90th birthday on May 19, 2021.

In a message sent to the celebrant, President Buhari declared that the history of the Dantata family is inspiring and exciting.

He said: “The family had a modest beginning, but they transformed themselves into business success through sheer hard work, vision and determination.

“You can’t go through the history of the Dantata’s without being impressed by their enterprising spirit and how they built their father’s legacy from strength to strength.”

The president commended Aminu Dantata for his managerial skills and business acumen as well as his service to humanity through his philanthropic works.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

