NAF Extends Community Support Beyond Security Operations With Intervention Project In Ogun

Chiemelie Ezeobi

For residents of Igbore Community in Abeokuta South Local Government Area of Ogun State, access to clean water and adequate street lighting has received a boost following the inauguration of a special intervention project by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The project, executed under the leadership of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, comprises 25 solar-powered streetlights and functional boreholes expected to serve more than 200 houses in the community.

Beyond the provision of basic infrastructure, the intervention highlights the Nigerian Air Force’s growing emphasis on community engagement as an important component of its broader responsibility to promote national security and strengthen relations with the civilian population.

For a community where access to essential amenities directly affects everyday living, the facilities are expected to improve water supply, enhance security through better illumination of streets and provide residents with a healthier living environment.

The project also carries a symbolic significance, as it honours Air Vice Marshal Patrick Babatunde Phillips GCM, an illustrious son of Ogun State whose distinguished military career represents a legacy of discipline, dedication and patriotism.

SECURITY BEYOND THE BATTLEFIELD

Representing the Chief of the Air Staff at the commissioning ceremony, the Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Air Vice Marshal AA Suleh, said the intervention reflected the NAF’s determination to complement its constitutional responsibilities with practical initiatives that address the needs of communities.

He explained that the military’s responsibility to the country could extend beyond its operational duties through purposeful engagement with communities and interventions that improve the living conditions of residents.

According to him, meaningful relationships between the military and the people are essential to building mutual trust, strengthening civil-military relations and creating an environment conducive to lasting peace and security.

The provision of the facilities in Igbore is therefore part of a people-centred approach that recognises the importance of community welfare in building public confidence in security institutions.

While the Nigerian Air Force remains focused on defending the nation’s territorial integrity and securing its airspace, interventions of this nature demonstrate how the institution can also contribute to development at the grassroots.

Improved access to water, for instance, addresses an everyday necessity for households, while the installation of solar-powered streetlights offers an additional layer of security, particularly during the night.

The combination of both facilities makes the intervention relevant to the immediate needs of residents, while reinforcing the relationship between the military and its host communities.

OGUN GOVERNMENT COMMENDS MILITARY PARTNERSHIP

The Ogun State Government also welcomed the intervention, describing it as an example of purposeful collaboration between government institutions and security agencies in advancing community development.

In a goodwill message delivered on behalf of Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Head of Service, Mr Iskeel Olanrewaju Saka, mni, commended the Nigerian Air Force for extending its contributions beyond its primary military responsibilities.

He noted that the project complemented the state government’s ISEYA development agenda, particularly its commitment to infrastructure, improved community welfare and sustainable development.

Saka emphasised that partnerships between government institutions and security agencies remained important to strengthening public confidence, promoting mutual understanding and sustaining peace.

He also urged residents to take ownership of the facilities and ensure their proper maintenance so that the benefits would continue to serve present and future generations.

His appeal highlights an important consideration in community development: providing infrastructure is only one part of the process; ensuring that the facilities remain functional requires the cooperation and commitment of the people they are intended to serve.

The state government expressed appreciation to the Chief of the Air Staff and the Nigerian Air Force for the intervention, while reaffirming its commitment to productive partnerships with the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

HONOURING SERVICE, STRENGTHENING COMMUNITIES

The recognition of Air Vice Marshal Phillips through the project also underscores the importance of celebrating individuals whose professional contributions and public service have brought honour to their communities and the country.

By associating the intervention with his distinguished military service, the Nigerian Air Force has connected community development with the values of discipline, education, patriotism and selfless service.

For Igbore residents, however, the immediate significance lies in the practical benefits of the facilities. More than 200 households are expected to benefit from improved access to water, while the 25 solar-powered streetlights will contribute to better visibility and security across the community.

Ultimately, the Igbore intervention demonstrates how security institutions can contribute to national development through targeted projects that respond to the everyday needs of citizens.

It also reinforces the understanding that lasting security is strengthened not only through military operations but through trust, cooperation and meaningful relationships between security agencies and the communities they serve.