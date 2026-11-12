Scentified Launches Andraste, Opens Perfume Shop at Legend Hotel

Dike Onwuamaeze

Scentified, a subsidiary of Cascades Luxury Limited, has launched Andraste, an expressive new fragrance, into the Nigerian market.

The launch took place alongside the opening of a new retail shop by Scentified at The Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, Curio Collection by Hilton, for the sale of luxury fragrance.

The Founder/Director, Scentified, Mr. Derrick Chike Memeh, said that the company is poised to make exceptional fragrance discoveries more accessible to Nigerians who love perfumes that are of a very high quality, long-lasting.

Memeh said that Andraste is from the prestigious British luxury perfume house of Boadicea the Victorious, which is known for its distinctive approach to perfumery, and draws inspiration from British heritage, history and the art of fragrance creation.

He said: “Its fragrance draws on themes of strength, elegance and individuality while its composition reflects this inspiration through a striking interplay of floral richness and deeper, more distinctive accords.”

Memeh said that Scentified’s new store at The Legend Hotel Lagos Airport, would extend the brand’s retail presence and brings its carefully curated portfolio of niche and international luxury fragrances closer to hotel guests, discerning travellers and fragrance enthusiasts.

He said: “The new location reflects Scentified’s commitment to creating more opportunities for fragrance discovery in Nigeria, combining access to exceptional international perfume houses with a considered and immersive retail experience.

“Its presence within the hotel further strengthens the intersection between luxury hospitality and personal fragrance, offering visitors an opportunity to explore distinctive scents as part of their experience.

“As a luxury fragrance retailer, Scentified continues to build a portfolio of exceptional niche and international perfume brands, connecting customers with the artistry, craftsmanship and stories behind each fragrance.

“Through its growing retail network, the brand is contributing to the evolution of Nigeria’s luxury fragrance market and cultivating a deeper appreciation for the art of perfumery.”

Speaking during the unveiling, Memeh said that Cascades Luxury started in London as Cascades Consult, is bringing top niche fragrances, which are found in exclusive stores to Nigeria.

He said that brands like Boadicea, Clive Christian, Pantheon Roma, Spirit of Kings, Fragrance Zoa and The Spirit of Dubai are now in Nigeria under the umbrella of Scentified.

The Chief Marketing Officer, Boadicea, Janet Inglis, described Nigeria as “a very important market for Boadicea,” which, according to her, launches a couple of new fragrances every year.