Late Architecture Benjamin Afakwu: Celebrating a Life of Impact 20 Years After 

Royce Okolie

Twenty years after his passing, the remarkable life, professional accomplishments, philanthropic disposition and enduring legacy of Late Architect Benjamin Sunday Afakwu remain worthy of celebration.

A man of immense charm and charisma, he was a distinguished professional, philanthropist, sports enthusiast, devoted family man and committed Catholic whose contributions touched lives across different generations.

Twenty years may have passed since the departure of Late Architect Benjamin Afakwu, but the memories of his remarkable life, professional accomplishments and contributions to humanity remain indelible in the hearts of those who knew him.

Indeed, his family, the people of Onicha-Ugbo in Delta State, the University of Port Harcourt community and the nation at large lost a rare gem when he passed on November 13, 2006, at the age of 57.

An achiever in several ramifications of life, Afakwu was a man whose story represented resilience, determination, intellectual curiosity and an uncommon commitment to personal development.

From his humble beginnings in Onicha-Ugbo to his professional accomplishments in the built environment and his eventual rise to the position of Chief Technical Officer at the University of Port Harcourt, his journey was one of courage, hard work and perseverance.

Born on April 10, 1949, in Onicha-Ugbo, Delta State, he was the last of five children of the late Mr. Monye Afakwu and late Madam Ugom Afakwu. His childhood, however, was marked by personal tragedy. At just four years old, he lost his father, and two years later, at the age of six, he also lost his mother.

Following the loss of their parents, he and his siblings had to confront the realities of life and fend for themselves. Despite these difficult circumstances, young Benjamin refused to allow the challenges of his early years to define his future. Rather, they became part of the foundation upon which he built a life characterised by determination, discipline and an enduring quest for knowledge.

A Journey Defined by Education and Excellence

Afakwu began his formal education at the age of six at CMS Primary School, Onicha-Ugbo. In 1955, he gained admission into Niger Technical College (NTC), Asaba, where he studied Building Science and Construction.

His passion for knowledge and professional excellence subsequently took him beyond Nigeria’s shores. In 1973, he proceeded to City and Guilds, London, where he obtained a Full Technological Certificate (FTC) in Building Construction.

Not content with his accomplishments, he continued his academic pursuit at the Early School of Building, London, where he obtained an IAAS in Building. He later gained admission into the PGDAA School of Architecture, London, where he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Urban Planning.

His intellectual curiosity remained undiminished even after establishing himself professionally. In 2000, he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Technology Education (PGDTE) from Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUST).

Two years later, in 2002, he earned a Master of Science degree in Environmental Management from Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT). In 2004, he further obtained a Master of Education degree in Industrial Education (Building) from Rivers State University of Science and Technology.

These academic qualifications reflected more than his desire to accumulate certificates. They demonstrated his belief in continuous learning, professional development and the importance of acquiring knowledge to make meaningful contributions to society.

A Distinguished Career at the University of Port Harcourt

Professionally, Afakwu found an important platform for expressing his technical expertise and commitment to service at the University of Port Harcourt, where he was employed.

Through dedication, experience and professional competence, he rose through the ranks to become Chief Technical Officer in the University’s Works and Services Department before his demise.

His position placed him within an important institutional structure responsible for the university’s physical infrastructure and technical services. His professional journey at the institution remains an important part of his legacy, particularly among members of the University of Port Harcourt community.

Beyond the designation he held, his career represented years of commitment to an institution that played a significant role in the development of higher education in Nigeria.

Marriage, Family and the Values of Togetherness

Away from his professional engagements, Afakwu was a devoted husband and father who cherished his family.

In 1979, he married his beloved wife, Mrs. Rita Ngozi Afakwu, at All Saints Catholic Church, Onicha-Ugbo, Delta State.

Their marriage was blessed with four children. His family remained an important part of his life, and the memories of his devotion, discipline and commitment to his responsibilities continue to form an enduring part of his family’s story.

For a man who experienced the painful loss of both parents at a tender age, building and nurturing his own family represented an important chapter of his life’s journey.

A Man of Character, Philanthropy and Passion for Sports

Perhaps one of the most remarkable aspects of Afakwu’s personality was the combination of professional discipline and an amiable disposition.

He was widely remembered as a man of immense charm and charisma, a philanthropist and a passionate lover of sports. His interest in sports reflected his appreciation for recreation, competition and the values of teamwork.

He was also a devoted Catholic who believed in peace and harmonious relationships. His commitment to his faith was reflected in his disposition towards life and his interactions with people.

Those who encountered him remembered him as a strict timekeeper, a dedicated professional and someone who took his responsibilities seriously. He valued punctuality, discipline and commitment, qualities that were evident in both his professional and personal life.

Despite his accomplishments and professional standing, he was known for treating people equally, irrespective of age or social standing. Whether dealing with the young or the old, he demonstrated a disposition that earned him affection and respect.

His philanthropic nature further distinguished him. He understood the importance of reaching out to others and making a difference in the lives of people around him.

Indeed, the true measure of a man’s greatness is not limited to his professional achievements or material accomplishments, but also to the lives he touches and the memories he leaves behind.

Twenty Years After: A Legacy Worth Celebrating

On November 13, 2026, it will be exactly 20 years since Architect Benjamin Sunday Afakwu passed on to glory. Yet, two decades have not diminished the significance of his life or the memories he left behind.

For his wife, children and extended family, the anniversary represents an opportunity to reflect on the life of a man whose presence meant so much to them. For the people of Onicha-Ugbo, it is an occasion to remember a son of the community who rose above difficult childhood circumstances to achieve remarkable milestones.

For the University of Port Harcourt community, his professional journey remains part of the institution’s history, while his story offers inspiration to younger generations about the importance of education, determination, professional commitment and personal discipline.

His life also teaches an important lesson about resilience. Having lost both parents before reaching the age of seven, he could easily have been overwhelmed by the difficulties of his early years. Instead, he pursued education, developed his professional capabilities, built a family and established a career that earned him recognition and respect.

As family members, friends, associates and well-wishers gather to commemorate his 20th remembrance anniversary, the occasion goes beyond mourning his departure. It is a celebration of a life that demonstrated the possibilities of determination, hard work, faith and service to humanity.

Twenty years after his passing, his story remains relevant, his memories remain cherished and his legacy deserves to be preserved for generations yet unborn.

Late Architect Benjamin Sunday Afakwu may have departed this world at the age of 57, but the values he represented, the professional milestones he achieved, the family he nurtured and the lives he touched remain enduring testimonies to his existence.

He was a man of vision, character, compassion and achievement. Twenty years after, his memory lives on, his contributions are remembered, and his life remains worthy of celebration.