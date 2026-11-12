Tunde Ajia Examines the Human and Political Challenges Behind Africa’s Megaprojects

Stakeholder Management: The Africa Problem explores why successful infrastructure delivery requires more than funding, engineering, and ambitious plans Across Africa, major infrastructure projects are closely tied to hopes for economic growth, improved connectivity, and better access to essential services. Yet the delivery of these projects can be complicated by competing interests, political pressures, institutional challenges, and the expectations of communities.

In Stakeholder Management: The Africa Problem, author Tunde Ajia examines these challenges and the role stakeholder management plays in determining project outcomes. The book makes a clear case for looking beyond the technical side of infrastructure development to understand the people, relationships, and decisions that influence progress.



The Challenge Behind Projects

Large infrastructure projects bring together a wide range of stakeholders. Government bodies may focus on national priorities, investors on financial returns, contractors on delivery obligations, and local communities on how a development will affect their lives.

These interests do not always align. When expectations are misunderstood or communication breaks down, disagreements can complicate implementation and threaten the value a project is intended to deliver.

Tunde explores how project managers can navigate these competing demands. His approach places stakeholder identification, analysis, engagement, communication, and expectation management at the heart of effective project leadership.

The book is particularly concerned with the African infrastructure environment, where local context, political dynamics, and cultural considerations can have a substantial influence on how projects unfold.



Practical Lessons From Real Project Environments

Drawing on case studies and professional experience, Tunde examines the challenges that arise when stakeholder interests are not adequately understood or managed. The book considers examples involving infrastructure developments and public initiatives, using them to explore the relationship between project decisions and their wider consequences.

Its discussion covers leadership, influence, decision-making, and the politics surrounding major projects. It also examines how project managers can build trust, communicate with different groups, understand competing priorities, and adapt their approach to changing circumstances.

A key lesson is that stakeholder management cannot be treated as a one-time task completed during the planning stage. It must continue throughout the project lifecycle, with project leaders remaining attentive to changing expectations and emerging concerns.



Rethinking How Success Is Measured

Another important theme is the distinction between delivering a project and achieving its intended outcomes.

A project may meet deliverable targets or reach important milestones without producing the expected long-term benefits. Infrastructure must ultimately serve people and fulfil the purpose for which it was developed.

Tunde therefore encourages readers to look beyond immediate outputs and consider broader measures of performance. This perspective brings attention to the practical value of infrastructure, the needs of its users, and the lasting effects of project decisions.

The book also looks towards the future, exploring developments in infrastructure financing, technology, cybersecurity, and regional connectivity. These changes create new opportunities, but they also introduce additional considerations for project leaders and stakeholders.



About the Author

Tunde is a project delivery executive, strategic advisor and project management thought leader who has led complex projects and major programmes across sectors, industries and geographies. His work sits at the intersection of strategy, policy and the delivery of capital-intensive projects, with a particular focus on infrastructure, megaprojects and the organisational capabilities required to deliver them successfully.

With a multidisciplinary background spanning engineering, technology, operations and project leadership, he brings a systems-oriented and collaborative approach to complex project delivery. More information about him and his work can be found at www.tundeajia.com

His professional experience provides the foundation for Stakeholder Management: The Africa Problem, bringing together practical project knowledge, research, and observations about the complex environment in which major infrastructure projects are delivered.



A Book for Those Shaping Infrastructure’s Future

Stakeholder Management: The Africa Problem is written for project managers and professionals working in infrastructure delivery, business strategy, and economic development. It is also relevant to readers seeking to understand why ambitious projects can encounter difficulties even when substantial resources and expertise are available.

At its core, the book argues that infrastructure success depends on how effectively people and institutions work together. Strong stakeholder management can help project leaders address competing interests, build understanding, and keep attention on the outcomes a project is meant to achieve.

As African countries continue to pursue infrastructure development, Tunde’s book offers a focused examination of the human, political, and organisational factors that must be considered alongside engineering and finance.

Read Stakeholder Management: The Africa Problem by Tunde Ajia to explore the challenges of megaproject delivery and the role stakeholder management can play in achieving meaningful infrastructure outcomes.

The book was released on November 11th 2026 and is available to purchase in Nigeria from the following places:

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