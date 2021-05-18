PFN to Tackle Youth Unemployment with Skills Acquisition

By Kemi Olaitan

In its efforts to tackle unemployment in the country, the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) yesterday expressed its determination to create wealth and employment opportunities for Christian youths through skill acquisitions.

The President of PFN, Bishop Wale Oke, made the disclosure at a three-day national leaders’ retreat of the body with the theme: ‘Gideon’s Army’, held at the International Skills Acquisition Centre (ISAC) in Gora, Nasarawa State.

The resolve came on the heels of the assurance given by the Chairman of the Centre, Prof. John Kennedy Okpara, who noted that Nigeria was blessed with human and material resources if properly harnessed.

While addressing the participants, Okpara expressed the willingness of his organisation to partner the PFN in training their members in agricultural related areas, so as to help in wealth creation in Christendom and to cushion the effect of the biting economy.

Oke, however, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan, Oyo State, yesterday by his media office, expressed concern on the high rate of unemployment among the youths in the land, saying: “To this effect, the PFN has concluded plans to sponsor about 200 Christian youths of Pentecostal denominations for the training and skills acquisition at ISAC.”

While speaking further at the event, the cleric announced that the 36 states’ chapters of the Fellowship, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), should forward at least five names each to the PFN Secretariat for training at the CSS Integrated Farms.

Oke, who is also the presiding bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said the body was determined to buoy up the country’s gliding economy through wealth and employment opportunities for its teeming youths, “through skills acquisition and farming.”

He disclosed to participants at the retreat the 10- point agenda of his leadership with an assurance to members that they would be beneficial to the body of Christ and the country at large.

